Left Menu

India's GCC Workforce Surge: A $110 Billion Prospect

India's GCC workforce is projected to reach 3 million by 2030, offering four lakh jobs to freshers. The sector sees a 3-5% enhancement in gender diversity. With IT and AI/ML driving growth, the GCC market is on course for a $110 billion valuation by 2030, FirstMeridian reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:24 IST
India's GCC Workforce Surge: A $110 Billion Prospect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The global capability centre (GCC) workforce in India is set for a rapid growth trajectory, expecting to touch the 3 million mark by 2030, according to HR investment platform FirstMeridian.

This burgeoning sector is poised to create around four lakh jobs for freshers within this decade and is predicted to enhance gender diversity by 3-5%.

Sunil Nehra, CEO of IT Staffing at FirstMeridian Business Services, announced that the value of India's GCC market is estimated to escalate to USD 110 billion by 2030, spurred by diverse talent and high digital literacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025