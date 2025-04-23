India's GCC Workforce Surge: A $110 Billion Prospect

The global capability centre (GCC) workforce in India is set for a rapid growth trajectory, expecting to touch the 3 million mark by 2030, according to HR investment platform FirstMeridian.

This burgeoning sector is poised to create around four lakh jobs for freshers within this decade and is predicted to enhance gender diversity by 3-5%.

Sunil Nehra, CEO of IT Staffing at FirstMeridian Business Services, announced that the value of India's GCC market is estimated to escalate to USD 110 billion by 2030, spurred by diverse talent and high digital literacy.

