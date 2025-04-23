Midnight Mayhem: Bus Collision on KGP Expressway

In a devastating road mishap on the KGP Expressway, more than 20 people, including children, sustained injuries when their bus crashed into a parked canter truck near the Maujpur toll early Wednesday morning, police sources confirmed.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred because the bus driver was believed to have drifted asleep at the wheel, leading to a massive collision that resulted in the bus's doors jamming, forcing the passengers to be evacuated through shattered windows, said authorities.

Rescue operations swiftly ensued, with emergency services conveying the injured to nearby government and private hospitals in Ballabgarh. An FIR has been lodged, and efforts are underway to apprehend the truck's driver, according to Inspector Suresh Kumar of Chhansa police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)