Left Menu

Midnight Mayhem: Bus Collision on KGP Expressway

Over 20 passengers, including children, were injured when their bus collided with a truck on KGP Expressway near Maujpur toll. The driver allegedly fell asleep, causing a severe accident. Many were hospitalized, and an FIR has been filed against the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:59 IST
Midnight Mayhem: Bus Collision on KGP Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating road mishap on the KGP Expressway, more than 20 people, including children, sustained injuries when their bus crashed into a parked canter truck near the Maujpur toll early Wednesday morning, police sources confirmed.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred because the bus driver was believed to have drifted asleep at the wheel, leading to a massive collision that resulted in the bus's doors jamming, forcing the passengers to be evacuated through shattered windows, said authorities.

Rescue operations swiftly ensued, with emergency services conveying the injured to nearby government and private hospitals in Ballabgarh. An FIR has been lodged, and efforts are underway to apprehend the truck's driver, according to Inspector Suresh Kumar of Chhansa police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025