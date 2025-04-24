Africa Investment Forum Builds Momentum for 2025 with Record Achievements

The Africa Investment Forum (AIF), a flagship platform dedicated to accelerating investment flows into the continent, is poised to scale new heights in 2025. Energized by a record-breaking 2024 edition that generated $29.2 billion in investment interest, the Forum’s nine founding partners convened in Washington, DC this week to strategize on making the upcoming event the most impactful yet.

A Proven Track Record of Impact

Launched in 2018, the Africa Investment Forum has grown exponentially over the past seven years, becoming a global movement for channeling strategic investments into Africa’s economies. Since its inception, the platform has attracted over $225 billion in investment interest, a figure that underscores both the scale of ambition and the tangible progress made.

The 2024 Market Days event, held under the AIF umbrella, was particularly notable. It brought together over 2,300 investors and delegates from 83 countries, filling more than 40 boardrooms where key projects were negotiated. With 15 institutional sponsors—including global investment banks, insurers, and export credit agencies—the event highlighted Africa’s rising status as a preferred investment destination. The growing interest from additional sponsors for the 2025 edition signals even greater momentum.

Strategic Convening in Washington, DC

On the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, AIF partners gathered on Monday evening to reflect on the Forum’s evolution and map out its strategic future. The event brought together leadership from the African Development Bank Group, Afreximbank, Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation, Development Bank of Southern Africa, Islamic Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Trade and Development Bank, and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), which joined the partnership in 2024.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and Chairman of the Africa Investment Forum, opened the meeting with a powerful declaration of the platform’s transformative impact.

“We have elevated Africa. We have showcased Africa. We have changed perceptions on Africa,” Adesina stated. “Africa will not be developed by aid. It will be developed by investment.”

A Platform for Action, Not Talk

Unlike traditional summits that focus on speeches and declarations, the AIF emphasizes action-oriented boardroom discussions. Deals are actively negotiated, and projects are fast-tracked. To date, 22 deals have reached financial closure, with founding partners contributing 41% of the overall financing—a testament to the initiative's collaborative strength.

CEO of Africa50, Alain Ebobissé, remarked on the Forum’s unique value proposition:

“It focuses not on speeches but on people transacting in boardrooms. We are ready to bring on board more sponsors.”

Africa Finance Corporation President and CEO Samaila Zubairu emphasized the importance of self-reliance in development:

“As Africans, we have to take ownership of our development. The Africa Investment Forum is an initiative that demonstrates that.”

Boitumelo Mosako, CEO of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, echoed this forward-looking mindset:

“The only way to be certain about the future is by creating it.”

Sustainability and Governance for the Future

A critical item on the Washington agenda was the Africa Investment Forum Partnership Framework, a comprehensive long-term governance and sustainability model. The framework is designed to institutionalize the Forum’s operations and ensure enduring impact. The formal signing of this framework is scheduled for the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings this May in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Andrew McDowell of the European Investment Bank highlighted how institutional cooperation via the AIF helps inform and improve investment decisions in Africa. Similarly, Haytham El Maayergi of Afreximbank and Diab Karrar from BADEA reaffirmed their institutions’ unwavering support for the Forum.

“It has been my greatest honor to develop and advance the Africa Investment Forum with you all,” concluded Adesina. “Let us continue to fast-track Africa's development together, now and in the future!”

As Adesina nears the end of his presidency at the African Development Bank this September, his legacy of transformative investment through the Africa Investment Forum is firmly entrenched. With partner commitment stronger than ever, the 2025 edition promises to be a pivotal moment in Africa’s investment narrative.