Hindustan Unilever Reports Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 3.35% decline in net profit for Q4 2025 to Rs 2,475 crore, despite a revenue increase to Rs 15,416 crore. The company saw an underlying sales growth of 3%. It continues to lead the market with strategic changes and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), a leader in the FMCG sector, has announced a 3.35% drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2025, amounting to Rs 2,475 crore. Despite the dip in profit, the company's revenue showed a growth to Rs 15,416 crore, driven by an increase in volume sales.

This quarter, HUL achieved an underlying sales growth of 3%, and an underlying volume growth of 2%. However, the company's EBITDA margin saw a decline of 30 basis points year-on-year, settling at 23.1%. Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rs 12,478 crore, while total income increased to Rs 15,979 crore.

CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa expressed optimism about the company's performance, highlighting competitive growth and market leadership. Future strategies include innovation in high-growth areas, channel investments, and the acquisition of Minimalist. Jawa also anticipates an improvement in demand conditions in the coming fiscal year.

