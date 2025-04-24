Left Menu

Railways Deploy Special Trains for Stranded Tourists Post-Terror Attack

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Northern Railway has scheduled a second special train from Katra in Jammu to New Delhi. This initiative aims to assist stranded tourists. Additional help desks and helplines have been set up to aid passengers in navigating travel disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:14 IST
Railways Deploy Special Trains for Stranded Tourists Post-Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, Northern Railway has scheduled a second special train to facilitate the safe return of tourists. Departing from Katra in Jammu, the train is set to leave at 1:30 pm on Thursday.

The decision to adjust the train's departure time from 10:50 am to 1:30 pm was finalized after discussions with local authorities, as confirmed by Himanshu Upadhyay, chief public relations officer of Northern Railway. This train will follow the same route as the previous service, halting at several stations before reaching New Delhi.

To further support travelers, help desks have been established at major railway stations like Jammu Tawi and Katra. Additional helpline numbers have been provided to offer essential information on train services, ensuring seamless assistance to those eager to reach their destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025