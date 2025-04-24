Railways Deploy Special Trains for Stranded Tourists Post-Terror Attack

In a swift response to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, Northern Railway has scheduled a second special train to facilitate the safe return of tourists. Departing from Katra in Jammu, the train is set to leave at 1:30 pm on Thursday.

The decision to adjust the train's departure time from 10:50 am to 1:30 pm was finalized after discussions with local authorities, as confirmed by Himanshu Upadhyay, chief public relations officer of Northern Railway. This train will follow the same route as the previous service, halting at several stations before reaching New Delhi.

To further support travelers, help desks have been established at major railway stations like Jammu Tawi and Katra. Additional helpline numbers have been provided to offer essential information on train services, ensuring seamless assistance to those eager to reach their destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)