HUL's Shares Plummet as Profits Dip Amid Challenging Margins

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell sharply by over 4% on Thursday following the company's report of a decline in consolidated net profit by 3.35% in the March quarter. The profits dropped to Rs 2,475 crore, a fall from Rs 2,561 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

Despite a slight increase in revenue driven by volume growth, with product sales reaching Rs 15,416 crore, the EBITDA margin declined by 30 basis points to 23.1%. The company's total expenses rose by 3.12% to Rs 12,478 crore, while total income climbed 3.48% to Rs 15,979 crore amid challenging market conditions.

Particularly notable was the minimal growth in the home care segment, which increased by only 1.85% to Rs 5,815 crore. This was largely due to price cuts aimed at passing commodity price benefits to consumers, thereby impacting profit margins.

