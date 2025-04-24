Left Menu

HUL's Shares Plummet as Profits Dip Amid Challenging Margins

Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares dropped over 4% after reporting a 3.35% decline in net profit for Q4, ending March 31, 2025. Revenue from product sales increased slightly due to volume growth, but margins decreased. The home care segment saw minimal growth, hindered by price cuts to pass on savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:12 IST
HUL's Shares Plummet as Profits Dip Amid Challenging Margins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell sharply by over 4% on Thursday following the company's report of a decline in consolidated net profit by 3.35% in the March quarter. The profits dropped to Rs 2,475 crore, a fall from Rs 2,561 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

Despite a slight increase in revenue driven by volume growth, with product sales reaching Rs 15,416 crore, the EBITDA margin declined by 30 basis points to 23.1%. The company's total expenses rose by 3.12% to Rs 12,478 crore, while total income climbed 3.48% to Rs 15,979 crore amid challenging market conditions.

Particularly notable was the minimal growth in the home care segment, which increased by only 1.85% to Rs 5,815 crore. This was largely due to price cuts aimed at passing commodity price benefits to consumers, thereby impacting profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025