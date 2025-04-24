Sterling's Surge Amid Trade Tensions Raises Economic Concerns
The pound strengthened against the dollar as fears of recession over unresolved U.S.-China trade tensions grew. Despite sterling's rally, the British economy shows signs of weakening. Public borrowing exceeded estimates, with limited fiscal maneuverability for adjustments. Concerns arise over public sector-reliant economic growth amid backdrop of U.S. tariffs.
The pound saw a significant rally against the dollar on Thursday as investor concerns deepened over stalled progress in diminishing U.S.-China trade tensions.
Despite a momentary surge in U.S. assets following President Trump's administration's indication of tariff reductions, trade negotiations remain stagnant. Chinese authorities insist the U.S. lift unilateral tariffs to achieve resolution.
With sterling rising 6.5% year-to-date, concerns hover over Britain's slowing economy. The recent £15 billion borrowing gap has strained public finances, curbing fiscal flexibility, amid a growth reliant predominantly on the public sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
