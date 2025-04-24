India's Incense Leader Zed Black Unveils Eco-Conscious Collection at IHGF Delhi Fair 2025

As the global aroma and wellness market hurtles towards a projected value of USD 30 billion by 2027, India solidifies its status as a natural powerhouse in the industry, powered by its rich traditions and evolving consumer preferences. Spearheading this growth is Zed Black, a prominent manufacturer, retailer, and exporter of incense products, which recently unveiled an extensive collection of eco-friendly incense options during the 2025 edition of Asia's largest handicrafts and gifts fair, the IHGF Delhi Fair.

In a market where Indian lifestyle aromas are valued at USD 500 million, with home aromas constituting 40% of the sector, Zed Black is redefining incense perceptions by focusing on sustainability and natural ingredients. The highlight of this initiative is the Zed Black Luxe Series, a bamboo-less range that merges spiritual heritage with sensory sophistication. Fragrances such as Guggal, Camphor, and Indian classics like Mogra, Chandan, and Gulab are part of this tribute to India's fragrance legacy.

Further enriching this offering is the 6-inch Blunt Black Herb Incense, free from synthetic materials and infused with dried flowers, herbs, and essential oils. Standout blends include White Sage, Marigold, Hibiscus Rosemary, and Bulgarian Rose, catering to aroma enthusiasts and modern wellness spaces. Additional variants in the Natural Herb series feature blends like Ylang Ylang and Caribbean Pineapple. Simultaneously, the Sambrani Series has expanded, now available in user-friendly formats featuring pivotal spiritual ingredients, making them suitable for daily rituals and gifts.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal of Mysore Deep Perfumery House emphasizes, "Fragrance is India's soft power—it embodies our cultural and spiritual essence. Our mission is to preserve this heritage by adapting it to contemporary wellness demands on a global scale." The company targets diverse consumer segments, offering premium blends, value packs, and internationally certified products, all while adhering to sustainable practices.

In addition to its domestic ventures, Zed Black is boosting its export efforts, tapping into a fragrance and essential oil market worth USD 306 million. The brand already exports to over 40 countries and focuses on expanding production capabilities with investments in automation, energy-efficient systems, and a new 3.5 lakh sq. ft. facility committed to sustainability. Anshul Agrawal notes that their Kshipra unit, employing 1,500 people (80% women), already sees 15% of operations powered by solar energy, underscoring their dedication to environmentally responsible growth.

Through these developments, Zed Black is not only enhancing the incense experience for modern consumers but also reinforcing India's leadership in the global fragrance and wellness sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)