Kerala Government Advances Pension Arrears Amid Financial Strains

The Kerala government has announced plans to disburse an additional installment of arrears under the welfare pension scheme, aiming to address a five-month backlog. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal revealed that this installment will be released along with the May pension, with distribution set to begin in the second half of next month.

An estimated Rs 1,800 crore will be required for the disbursement, with each beneficiary receiving approximately Rs 3,200. The backlog in pension payments has been attributed to the state's financial difficulties, reportedly exacerbated by central government policies, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan previously assured the Legislative Assembly that outstanding dues would be cleared gradually. While two installments were made in the previous financial year, the current fiscal year will see the distribution of the remaining three, with the latest installment now approved. The welfare pension scheme benefits nearly 62 lakh residents, with timely monthly payments ensured since March last year, the release noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)