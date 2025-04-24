Left Menu

Trade Turmoil: India-Pakistan Commerce Reaches New Low

India and Pakistan's trade relations have hit a standstill following recent political tensions. Pakistan suspended all trade ties with India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. This halt affects a small percentage of India's total trade but disrupts the supply of key products to Pakistan, impacting its economy further.

  India

The turbulent trade relationship between India and Pakistan has taken a further nosedive, with Pakistan announcing a complete suspension of trade with its neighbor. This decisive move comes in the wake of escalated political tensions, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier in the week that resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives.

India's export body, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), emphasized the negligible impact on India's total trade, as bilateral commerce with Pakistan accounts for a mere 0.06%. However, this development is expected to exacerbate Pakistan's economic challenges, given the stoppage in the flow of essential products from India.

The historical strains in India-Pakistan relations, particularly since the Pulwama attack in 2019, have been mirrored in trade disruptions. In addition to severing trade ties, India and Pakistan have engaged in tit-for-tat expulsions of military attaches and negotiations over the longstanding Indus Water Treaty. As regional tensions persist, the commerce sector will continue to feel the strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

