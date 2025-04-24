Walmart China Expands Opportunities for Exporters

Walmart China has announced an initiative inviting exporters to become part of its supply chain to enhance their domestic market presence. The strategy is in response to China's push for better integration of domestic and foreign trade channels.

The retail giant revealed its plans on social media, emphasizing the simplification and acceleration of approval processes for exporters who choose to collaborate with Walmart.

This move is seen as a significant opportunity for exporters looking to tap into the domestic market while aligning with the broader economic objectives set by Beijing.

