Skies Interrupted: Impact of Pakistan's Airspace Closure on Indian Flights

International flights from northern Indian cities like Delhi are set to face delays and higher fares after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines amid escalating tensions between the two nations post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo have indicated that this closure has impacted routes to North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, forcing the use of longer alternative paths over the Arabian Sea.

The resulting reroutes will likely lead to increased fuel consumption and operational costs, which could be shifted to passengers through higher airfares, according to industry experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)