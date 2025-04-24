Left Menu

Skies Interrupted: Impact of Pakistan's Airspace Closure on Indian Flights

Pakistan's closure of its airspace to Indian airlines is causing longer travel times and potential fare increases for international flights, particularly affecting Air India and IndiGo. Alternative routes over the Arabian Sea are being considered due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:47 IST
Skies Interrupted: Impact of Pakistan's Airspace Closure on Indian Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

International flights from northern Indian cities like Delhi are set to face delays and higher fares after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines amid escalating tensions between the two nations post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo have indicated that this closure has impacted routes to North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, forcing the use of longer alternative paths over the Arabian Sea.

The resulting reroutes will likely lead to increased fuel consumption and operational costs, which could be shifted to passengers through higher airfares, according to industry experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025