China's Economic Crossroads: Property Sector Challenges and Fiscal Strategy

Krishna Srinivasan of the IMF emphasizes China's need for increased stimulus to solve property-sector issues and bolster consumption. Present efforts fall short of IMF's recommendations for aiding developers. Despite recent growth, long-term threats from tariffs and trade policies loom, prompting calls for expanded fiscal measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:15 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has spotlighted China's property-sector challenges, urging the nation to intensify stimulus efforts to boost consumption. Krishna Srinivasan, IMF's Asia and Pacific Department director, acknowledged Beijing's actions but deemed them insufficient.

Srinivasan contends that current measures barely align with the IMF's extensive aid recommendation for China's indebted developers, which aims to support them in completing projects and protecting homebuyers. He stressed the importance of enhancing social safety nets alongside property sector reforms.

Despite China's 5.4% economic growth in Q1, the IMF has downgraded its forecast amid concerns of a downturn due to U.S. tariffs. Fiscal expansion in China's 2025 budget could, however, buffer these external pressures.

