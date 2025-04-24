Left Menu

Race to Autonomy: U.S. Pushes Self-Driving Vehicle Deployment

The U.S. aims to fast-track self-driving vehicle deployment while maintaining safety incident reporting. The Transportation Secretary introduced a framework to outpace Chinese innovation. The NHTSA will extend its exemption program to domestically produced self-driving vehicles. GM and Waymo's developments highlight the evolving landscape of autonomous vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:44 IST
Race to Autonomy: U.S. Pushes Self-Driving Vehicle Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is accelerating the deployment of self-driving vehicles while maintaining crucial safety incident reporting requirements. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled a new strategy on Thursday to enhance autonomous vehicle efforts, focusing on cutting red tape to stay ahead of China's competitive innovations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced an extension of its Automated Vehicle Exemption Program. This expansion allows domestically manufactured self-driving vehicles to operate in the U.S., a development previously limited to foreign-assembled models. The streamlined approach aims to balance safety with technological advancement.

Automakers like General Motors (GM) have been eager to deploy self-driving vehicles without human controls. Although GM recently withdrew a petition related to such deployments, the company has invested significantly in the sector. Meanwhile, Waymo is expanding its service, with an eye on launching in the U.S. capital next year, signaling ongoing innovation in autonomous vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025