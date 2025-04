Trade Wars Tangle: Businesses Face Uncertainty Amid Tariff Turmoil

Amidst President Donald Trump's escalating trade war, businesses across a spectrum of industries are hiking prices, with executives voicing rising uncertainty about the global economy. Companies find themselves grappling with the shifting trade policies, causing significant upheaval in supply chains and cost structures.

Numerous corporations, including industry giants P&G, PepsiCo, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, have revised their profit forecasts, citing trade turmoil as a major factor. The chaotic landscape has led almost 30 global firms to withdraw or cut their financial projections in recent weeks, as per a Reuters analysis.

The ongoing volatility has forced businesses like Hyundai to reassess production strategies and investment plans, demonstrating the broad impact of trade tensions. As diplomatic discussions continue, companies await stable policies to guide strategic decisions, crucial for navigating uncertain economic waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)