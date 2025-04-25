Redefining Road Safety: The Urgency for Dedicated Two-Wheeler Lanes

Road safety experts emphasized the urgent need for dedicated lanes for two-wheelers and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to enhance rider safety and reduce accidents.

At an event, IRTE President Rohit Baluja highlighted that electric two-wheelers constitute 44% of all two-wheelers in the country. He advocated for dedicated driving lanes to protect these vulnerable road users.

India has the highest number of fatal road accidents, with 4.8 lakh crashes yearly causing 1.8 lakh deaths. The government's priorities include road safety, highway expansion, vehicle safety, and boosting electric vehicles.

