Redefining Road Safety: The Urgency for Dedicated Two-Wheeler Lanes

Experts stress the importance of dedicated lanes for two-wheelers and stricter traffic laws to enhance safety and reduce accidents. With two-wheelers making up a significant portion of vehicles and a high accident rate, there is a call for a mindset change and use of technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Road safety experts emphasized the urgent need for dedicated lanes for two-wheelers and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to enhance rider safety and reduce accidents.

At an event, IRTE President Rohit Baluja highlighted that electric two-wheelers constitute 44% of all two-wheelers in the country. He advocated for dedicated driving lanes to protect these vulnerable road users.

India has the highest number of fatal road accidents, with 4.8 lakh crashes yearly causing 1.8 lakh deaths. The government's priorities include road safety, highway expansion, vehicle safety, and boosting electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

