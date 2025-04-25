Manzanillo's Mega Port: Mexico's Bold Move Amidst Trade Wars

Mexico's largest seaport, Manzanillo, is undergoing a significant expansion as the nation invests heavily in infrastructure to drive economic growth despite global trade tensions. The government envisions transforming the Pacific Coast facility into the busiest port in Latin America, with an ambitious plan to process 10 million 20-foot containers.

This bold initiative is led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has shrugged off the International Monetary Fund's economic contraction forecasts for Mexico, asserting that public investments are crucial for economic resilience. Sheinbaum's "Plan Mexico" seeks to invigorate domestic industries, underscoring the modernization of essential port infrastructure like Manzanillo.

Julieta Juarez Ochoa, commercialization manager at Manzanillo, reports minimal impact from current U.S. tariffs on trade, citing the port's strong links with Asian imports. The project, slated for completion by the end of Sheinbaum's term in 2030, aims to significantly enhance capabilities to handle both containerized cargo and hydrocarbon products.

(With inputs from agencies.)