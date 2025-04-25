Left Menu

Streamlining PF Transfers: EPFO's New Simplified Process

The EPFO has simplified PF account transfers by removing the need for employer approval in most cases. A new form 13 software functionality allows direct transfers between accounts, aiming to benefit 1.25 crore members. Bulk UAN generation and improved processing measures promise better service and reduced grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:35 IST
Streamlining PF Transfers: EPFO's New Simplified Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a simplified process for transferring Provident Fund (PF) accounts following a job change, according to an official statement on Friday. In most cases, the requirement for employer approval has been removed, streamlining the experience for countless employees.

Previously, PF transfers involved coordination between two EPF offices: the Source Office and the Destination Office. The Ministry of Labour & Employment now states that a revamped form 13 software functionality will eliminate the need for transfer claim approvals at the Destination Office. Approved transfer claims at the Source Office will now lead to immediate transfers, easing the process for EPFO members.

This new functionality aims to improve clarity on taxable and non-taxable PF components for more accurate TDS calculations. Catering to over 1.25 crore members and facilitating an annual transfer of about Rs 90,000 crore, the changes will accelerate the entire process. Additionally, bulk UAN generation based on Member ID has been introduced, streamlining fund credits without needing Aadhaar verification but requiring it for operational activation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025