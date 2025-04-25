Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital in Trichy Wins National Quality Award

Kauvery Hospital, Tennur, recognized with the IMC RBNQA for Performance Excellence, demonstrates the potential for healthcare innovation in Tier 2 cities. The award celebrates the hospital's dedication to high-quality, patient-centric care and operational excellence, marking a significant milestone for the institution and broader healthcare landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:45 IST
Kauvery Hospital in Trichy Wins National Quality Award
Wins the Prestigious IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kauvery Hospital in Tennur, the first established unit of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, has been honored with the Indian Merchant Chamber Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award for Performance Excellence 2024. The award was presented in a ceremony in Mumbai, recognizing the hospital's commitment to patient-focused and high-quality healthcare.

The Indian Merchant Chamber Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award is a prestigious accolade that acknowledges organizations excelling in operational and service benchmarks, comparable to global standards. This achievement is pivotal for Kauvery Hospital and other healthcare providers in Tier 2 cities, highlighting their capability to deliver medical excellence and innovation outside major urban areas.

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director of Kauvery Group, expressed that the award is significant as it reflects the institution's roots and commitment to improving patient care. Through enhanced clinical outcomes, standardized practices, and robust patient feedback systems, Kauvery Hospital ensures reduced medical errors, efficient service, and a compassionate care environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025