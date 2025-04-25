Kauvery Hospital in Trichy Wins National Quality Award

Kauvery Hospital in Tennur, the first established unit of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, has been honored with the Indian Merchant Chamber Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award for Performance Excellence 2024. The award was presented in a ceremony in Mumbai, recognizing the hospital's commitment to patient-focused and high-quality healthcare.

The Indian Merchant Chamber Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award is a prestigious accolade that acknowledges organizations excelling in operational and service benchmarks, comparable to global standards. This achievement is pivotal for Kauvery Hospital and other healthcare providers in Tier 2 cities, highlighting their capability to deliver medical excellence and innovation outside major urban areas.

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director of Kauvery Group, expressed that the award is significant as it reflects the institution's roots and commitment to improving patient care. Through enhanced clinical outcomes, standardized practices, and robust patient feedback systems, Kauvery Hospital ensures reduced medical errors, efficient service, and a compassionate care environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)