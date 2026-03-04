Left Menu

Hungary's Diplomatic Mission: Hoping for the Return of Ethnic Hungarian POWs

Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, aims to secure the release of two ethnic Hungarian prisoners of war from Russia during his Moscow talks. He expressed optimism on Facebook, hoping to return with more individuals than initially traveled to the discussions with President Vladimir Putin.

In an ongoing diplomatic effort, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is negotiating in Moscow for the release of two ethnic Hungarian prisoners of war held by Russia.

Szijjarto made his intentions clear in a Facebook video, stating he hopes the outcome will enable him to bring home more individuals than those who accompanied him to the Russian capital.

His visit includes talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, with the release of these prisoners as a significant point of discussion.

UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

QatarEnergy's Force Majeure Amid Rising Tensions

