IMF Secures Fourth Review Agreement with Sri Lanka
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has finalized a staff-level agreement in its fourth review of Sri Lanka's extended fund facility. Upon approval from the IMF Executive Board, Sri Lanka stands to gain access to approximately $344 million in financing.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday a significant milestone with Sri Lanka, reaching a staff-level agreement during the fourth review of its extended fund facility.
This achievement could pave the way for Sri Lanka to tap into about $344 million in financing, pending IMF Executive Board's approval.
The agreement marks a critical step in ensuring financial support for Sri Lanka, as highlighted in the IMF's statement.
