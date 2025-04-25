Left Menu

RBI Unveils New Digital Interface with Website and App Launch

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is transitioning to a new digital interface, as it launches a new website and mobile application, effective from tomorrow. Introduced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in April 2024, both platforms aim to enhance user accessibility and functionality for Android and iOS users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:20 IST
RBI's new website (Image: A screengrab of RBI new website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a significant digital upgrade with the launch of its new website, set to replace the existing one as the primary interface, effective tomorrow. This shift marks a significant step in the RBI's digital evolution.

The new RBI website, accessible at https://website.rbi.org.in, is part of an initiative introduced by then-Governor Shaktikanta Das in April 2024. This revamped platform promises improved user experiences and accessibility.

Alongside the website, a new mobile application is available for download on both Android's Play Store and iOS's App Store, further broadening the digital reach and accessibility of the RBI's resources to the public. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

