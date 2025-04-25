Pharma Giants in the Face of Economic Headwinds: Tariffs, Acquisitions, and Market Dynamics

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a whirlwind of financial maneuvers and market shifts amid current global economic challenges. Gilead Sciences reported a first-quarter profit despite stagnant revenues and a 3% drop in share prices post-trading. Merck, driven by an acquisition strategy, is in late discussions to acquire SpringWorks Therapeutics, a deal that could bolster its portfolio with a new rare disease treatment.

European pharma companies, including AstraZeneca, are lobbying the EU for higher drug prices. They argue that a lack of investment incentives could cause the European Union to lag behind the U.S., especially with the looming threats of tariffs leading to increased American pharma investments. In the U.S., concerns mount over the return of measles amid dwindling vaccination rates, with projections suggesting a resurgence in endemic cases.

While Gilead and Merck navigate these economic waters, companies like AbbVie and Bristol Myers have announced profit hikes due to the robust demand for their medication portfolios. This financial health, however, exists in a volatile environment influenced by potential U.S.-China tariff implications and shifting trade policies under President Trump's administration.

