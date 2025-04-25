Left Menu

Market Volatility Amidst U.S.-China Trade Talks

U.S. stock futures dipped amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade negotiations. Alphabet surged on strong Q1 results, while Intel struggled after a weak forecast. Investors are cautious due to fluctuating policies and economic outlook. Major indexes are set for weekly gains despite the jitters.

U.S. stock futures signaled a rocky start on Friday as investors remain unsure about U.S.-China trade developments. Alphabet's share price rose 3.6% after a positive first quarter, assuaging concerns about its AI investments.

President Trump's comments on potential 50% tariffs raise questions, even as some U.S. imports get relief from China's steep tariffs. Market players, including Prime Capital Financial's Clayton Allison, are wary of headline volatility amidst the political backdrop.

Major indexes are poised for a strong week, despite underlying caution due to unpredictable trade policies and potential economic strains from tariffs. Positive corporate results drive gains, yet uncertainty about U.S.-China talks persists, keeping investors guarded.

