Odisha's Steel Ambitions: Aiming for 130 Million Tons by 2030

Odisha is setting ambitious targets for its steel industry, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announcing plans to reach 130 million tons of steel production per year by 2030, speaking at the India Steel 2025 event in Mumbai.

The state, currently India's top producer of iron ore and stainless steel, will require 190 million tons of iron ore to meet this goal. Majhi assured investors that Odisha will provide sufficient minerals and facilitate expansion from mines, inviting investment in this lucrative sector.

High-level collaborations and infrastructure developments, such as connectivity enhancements and resource guarantees, are part of the state's strategy. The government's mission is to establish a comprehensive metal-based value chain, highlighted during the event, attended by major industry figures and international delegates.

(With inputs from agencies.)