Reliance Retail's Robust Growth in FY25: A Retail Revolution

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), a leading player in the retail industry under Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has announced a 29.1% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 3,545 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The company's gross revenue marked a 15.65% rise, totaling Rs 88,620 crore.

The fiscal year's financial report revealed gross revenues of Rs 3,30,870 crore, up by 7.85%, while profit after tax surged by 11.33% to Rs 12,388 crore. Compared to the previous year's quarter, Reliance Retail saw significant improvements in revenue and profit figures.

Highlighting digital and new-age commerce channels, which accounted for 18% of total revenue, the retailer also expanded its store base by opening 2,659 new outlets in FY25. Mukesh Ambani emphasized strategic store network recalibration, enhanced product offerings, and improved customer engagement as pivotal growth drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)