Left Menu

Reliance Retail's Robust Growth in FY25: A Retail Revolution

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, under Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, saw a significant uptick in its financial performance for FY25. The company reported a notable rise in net profits and gross revenue, boosted by digital commerce and an expanded store network, demonstrating consistent growth and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:54 IST
Reliance Retail's Robust Growth in FY25: A Retail Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), a leading player in the retail industry under Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has announced a 29.1% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 3,545 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The company's gross revenue marked a 15.65% rise, totaling Rs 88,620 crore.

The fiscal year's financial report revealed gross revenues of Rs 3,30,870 crore, up by 7.85%, while profit after tax surged by 11.33% to Rs 12,388 crore. Compared to the previous year's quarter, Reliance Retail saw significant improvements in revenue and profit figures.

Highlighting digital and new-age commerce channels, which accounted for 18% of total revenue, the retailer also expanded its store base by opening 2,659 new outlets in FY25. Mukesh Ambani emphasized strategic store network recalibration, enhanced product offerings, and improved customer engagement as pivotal growth drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025