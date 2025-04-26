March Industrial Growth in India Sees Rebound But Faces Global Challenges

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is projected to have risen by 4.3% in March 2025, an improvement from February's 2.9%, according to a Union Bank of India report. This increase is attributed to heightened manufacturing and mining activities.

The report cautions, however, that the 4.3% growth still lags behind the 5.5% recorded in March 2024, and global uncertainties may pressure future growth. Key concerns stem from the recent surge in global trade tensions, notably with the U.S. imposing substantial reciprocal tariffs, the highest since World War II.

As much as 30-35% of India's IIP is linked to exports, which are vulnerable amid ongoing trade disputes. Companies might delay investments, and consumer spending might decline, especially for non-essential goods, until there's more clarity over global trade negotiations.

Capital goods production likely decelerated in March due to a high comparison base from the previous year. However, improvements were noted in intermediate and infrastructure goods, bolstered by a late fiscal year's uptick in government spending, which led to notable increases in cement and steel production.

While March's data may reflect some recovery in industrial production, the looming challenges on the global front continue to pose significant risks.

