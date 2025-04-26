Left Menu

India Cements Reports Profit Amid Strategic Restructuring

India Cements Ltd., now part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a net profit of Rs 14.68 crore for the March 2025 quarter, recovering from a net loss a year earlier. Despite a revenue decline, strategic initiatives, including an approved amalgamation scheme, highlight the company's ongoing restructuring efforts.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:11 IST
  India
  • India

India Cements Ltd, recently acquired by the Aditya Birla Group, has announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.68 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This marks a significant recovery from its previous net loss of Rs 60.55 crore in the same period the previous year.

Despite this upward turn in profit, the company reported a slight decline in revenue from operations, which fell by 3.11 percent to Rs 1,197.30 crore compared to the previous fiscal's Rs 1,235.74 crore. Total expenses and income also saw marginal reductions.

Meanwhile, in a strategic move, the board approved a draft Scheme of Amalgamation for its subsidiaries, indicating a focused effort on consolidation and operational synergy. The effective date for this scheme is set for January 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

