Bombay YMCA Celebrates 150 Years of Inclusive Service and Community Impact

In a grand sesquicentennial celebration, Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan lauded the Bombay YMCA's enduring legacy of 150 years, underscoring its commitment to secular service despite its Christian roots. Speaking at Mumbai's Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, the Governor praised the organization's pivotal role in youth development, sports, and community empowerment.

The Governor highlighted the YMCA's consistent efforts in societal betterment, recalling the institution's role in providing hostel accommodations for Indian entrepreneurs visiting London in the 1990s. He paid tribute to the victims of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed reverence for Pope Francis during the ceremony.

Sohela Hayek, President of the World YMCA, characterized the Bombay YMCA's journey as a 'rich tradition,' emphasizing its contributions in education, shelter, healthcare, sports, and life skills. Meanwhile, Nam Boo Won from the Asia-Pacific YMCA praised the YMCA's initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.

Vincent George from the National YMCA credited past and current leaders for the institution's vast achievements. Noel Amanna, President of Bombay YMCA, opened the event, noting its historical roots. The ceremony included a documentary on the YMCA's rich history since 1875 and a coffee table book release by Governor Radhakrishnan, attracting global YMCA figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)