Tragic Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Claims Seven Lives

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway resulted in the deaths of seven sanitation workers, six of them women. The incident occurred when a speeding truck struck the workers during their cleaning duties. The driver's arrest follows as affected families receive financial aid pledges.

Updated: 26-04-2025 20:13 IST
  India
  • India

In a devastating incident on Saturday morning, seven sanitation workers lost their lives after being hit by a speeding truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ibrahimbas village in Nuh district.

The accident, which occurred around 10 am, left five others critically injured. Local authorities quickly transported the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent care. Nuh District Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena has assured financial support for the grieving families.

Police have since detained Monu, identified as the truck driver responsible, from Mohammadpur village. This tragic event highlights ongoing safety concerns on major highways in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

