Export Boost: Gadkari's Vision for a Stronger India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted on Saturday the importance of boosting India's exports while cutting down on imports to strengthen the nation globally. In an international conference themed 'Vision 2047 Prosperous and Great Bharat,' Gadkari pointed out new opportunities arising from U.S. reciprocal tariffs.

He described these economic changes as a 'blessing in disguise' for India, indicating that the opening of new markets serves the domestic industry's growth. Gadkari stopped short of naming specific countries but cited these shifts as beneficial for India.

Illustrating this point, Gadkari mentioned that the Indian sugar industry has secured an order for 1,000 containers from the U.S., epitomizing the favorable demand and supply situation. He emphasized that where some face losses, others find opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)