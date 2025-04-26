Left Menu

Export Boost: Gadkari's Vision for a Stronger India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the need for India to increase exports and reduce imports, viewing reciprocal US tariffs as an opportunity for broader market access. Speaking at Vision 2047, he cites the Indian sugar industry's new US orders as a positive example of demand and supply dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:43 IST
Export Boost: Gadkari's Vision for a Stronger India
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted on Saturday the importance of boosting India's exports while cutting down on imports to strengthen the nation globally. In an international conference themed 'Vision 2047 Prosperous and Great Bharat,' Gadkari pointed out new opportunities arising from U.S. reciprocal tariffs.

He described these economic changes as a 'blessing in disguise' for India, indicating that the opening of new markets serves the domestic industry's growth. Gadkari stopped short of naming specific countries but cited these shifts as beneficial for India.

Illustrating this point, Gadkari mentioned that the Indian sugar industry has secured an order for 1,000 containers from the U.S., epitomizing the favorable demand and supply situation. He emphasized that where some face losses, others find opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025