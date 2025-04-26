Runway Mishap: Tyre Burst Delays Mumbai-Bound Flight

A flight headed to Mumbai faced a two-hour delay on Saturday after a tyre burst incident during its takeoff preparations, as confirmed by airport officials.

The aircraft, carrying 156 passengers, was on the runway around 4.40 pm when the tyre malfunction occurred. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Following the incident, the damaged tyre was promptly replaced, allowing the flight to proceed on its journey, albeit with a two-hour delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)