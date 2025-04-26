Runway Mishap: Tyre Burst Delays Mumbai-Bound Flight
A flight to Mumbai experienced a two-hour delay due to a tyre burst during takeoff preparations. The incident occurred on the runway at 4.40 pm but resulted in no injuries to the 156 passengers onboard. The tyre was replaced, and the flight continued its journey safely.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A flight headed to Mumbai faced a two-hour delay on Saturday after a tyre burst incident during its takeoff preparations, as confirmed by airport officials.
The aircraft, carrying 156 passengers, was on the runway around 4.40 pm when the tyre malfunction occurred. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Following the incident, the damaged tyre was promptly replaced, allowing the flight to proceed on its journey, albeit with a two-hour delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement