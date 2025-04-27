Left Menu

CPRL's Bold Expansion Plan: Taking McDonald's to New Heights in India

Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), McDonald's master franchiser for north and east India, will invest up to USD 150 million to expand its outlet network. Aiming to double store numbers to 600 by 2030, it will target tier II and III cities with smaller-format restaurants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to expand its footprint, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), the master franchiser for McDonald's in north and east India, plans to invest up to USD 150 million over the next three to four years. This strategy aims to increase the number of quick service restaurant outlets from the current 245 to over 500 by 2030.

Speaking about the expansion, Anant Agarwal, Vice Chairman at MMG Group & CPRL, indicated that this aggressive growth plan is focused on underpenetrated regions where demand for McDonald's is strong. The company aims to open smaller-format stores to cater to tier II and III cities, recognizing lucrative opportunities in these emerging markets.

In addition to store expansion, CPRL is also enhancing its McCafe brand, planning to increase outlets from 125 to 200 by year-end. The move aligns with growing consumer preferences for café culture and their coffee offerings. CPRL's revenue in FY24 reached Rs 1,449.3 crore, showing a promising 18.6% growth compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

