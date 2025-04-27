KPG Spices Set to Double Turnover with Expansive Strategy

KPG Spices, a brand under Marvel King Ltd, is poised to double its turnover to Rs 100 crore this fiscal year, driven by product launches and network growth, a company official revealed.

The brand achieved Rs 50 crore revenue in the last fiscal year and aims to hit the Rs 100 crore mark by 2025-26 by expanding its market reach in new regions like UP, Rajasthan, and the Northeast.

With Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador, KPG Spices is enhancing its market footprint across six states while exploring e-commerce and quick-commerce channels to secure its ambitious sales targets.

