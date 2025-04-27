Left Menu

China Introduces Tax Refund Reform to Boost Tourism

China has announced a reduced tax refund threshold for foreign tourists, seeking to boost consumption amid trade tensions. The initiative reduces the minimum spend to 200 yuan and doubles the rebate cap, alongside efforts to streamline refund processes and expand tax refund shops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:30 IST
China Introduces Tax Refund Reform to Boost Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move to bolster its economy amidst trade conflicts with Washington, China has announced a significant reduction in the threshold for tax refunds available to foreign tourists. As economic pressures mount, the government lowered the minimum spending requirement for refunds from 500 yuan to 200 yuan, effective from Saturday.

The reforms, articulated in a joint statement by the Ministry of Commerce and other authorities, also include doubling the maximum cash rebate to 20,000 yuan. This is part of broader efforts to enhance consumption during a period when Chinese economic growth is confronting headwinds from heightened tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Officials are encouraging the setup of immediate refund points in tourist hotspots to streamline the rebate process. The Vice Minister of Commerce highlighted that tourist consumption represents a small fraction of the GDP but has considerable growth potential. Such moves underscore China's determination to remain open to trade and investment amidst global economic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025