Reliance Retail Revolutionizes Quick Commerce with Unprecedented Growth

Reliance Retail, India's leading retail giant, is experiencing remarkable growth in its quick commerce segment, showing a 2.4x increase in orders in the March quarter. Dinesh Taluja, the CFO, highlighted the company's plans to expand their hyper-local delivery service by opening dark stores to improve coverage.

The company's rapid delivery model, featuring no hidden fees and predictable service, has been well-received by customers. Reliance Retail's JioMart app facilitates these deliveries across 4,000 pin codes nationwide, supported by a network of over 2,000 stores.

Additionally, Reliance Retail's fashion platform, Ajio, is enhancing its service with same-day and next-day delivery in 26 cities. The retailer reported a gross revenue of Rs 3.30 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, marking an increase of 7.85%, while profit after tax rose by 11.33% to Rs 12,388 crore.

