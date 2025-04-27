Left Menu

Reliance Retail Revolutionizes Quick Commerce with Unprecedented Growth

Reliance Retail, a leading retailer, reported a significant growth in quick commerce orders, with plans to expand its delivery network by opening dark stores. The company's focus on no hidden charges and quick, reliable delivery has resonated well with customers, boosting daily orders significantly.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail, India's leading retail giant, is experiencing remarkable growth in its quick commerce segment, showing a 2.4x increase in orders in the March quarter. Dinesh Taluja, the CFO, highlighted the company's plans to expand their hyper-local delivery service by opening dark stores to improve coverage.

The company's rapid delivery model, featuring no hidden fees and predictable service, has been well-received by customers. Reliance Retail's JioMart app facilitates these deliveries across 4,000 pin codes nationwide, supported by a network of over 2,000 stores.

Additionally, Reliance Retail's fashion platform, Ajio, is enhancing its service with same-day and next-day delivery in 26 cities. The retailer reported a gross revenue of Rs 3.30 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, marking an increase of 7.85%, while profit after tax rose by 11.33% to Rs 12,388 crore.

