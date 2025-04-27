Piyush Goyal's Strategic European Trade Tour: Strengthening Ties with London, Oslo, and Brussels
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit London, Oslo, and Brussels to enhance trade relations. The trip focuses on finalizing a free trade agreement with the UK and a comprehensive deal with the EU. India's recent pact with EFTA promises significant investments and tariff benefits.
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to embark on a crucial five-day European tour, spanning London, Oslo, and Brussels, starting April 28. The mission aims to strengthen India's trade and investment connections with the UK, Norway, and the European Union.
The London leg of the journey is particularly significant, marking a vital phase in the ongoing negotiations for a prospective free trade agreement between India and the UK. Meanwhile, Oslo holds importance following India's comprehensive free trade agreement with EFTA, a bloc consisting of four European nations, signed last year.
During the visit, further discussions on a trade agreement with the European Union will be pursued. Both India and the EU are strategizing an early harvest agreement, paving the way for a comprehensive trade pact. Notably, the 11th round of negotiations with the EU is poised to take place in mid-May, consolidating an ambitious goal to finalize a deal by year-end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and EU Fast-Track FTA Negotiations
New Zealand Strengthens Regional Trade with Upgraded AANZFTA Agreement
Naftali Bennett: Cardiac Episode Spurs Speculation of Political Return
Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Hospitalized Post-Workout
The European Union fines Apple 500 million Euros and Meta 200 million Euros in separate digital cases, reports AP.