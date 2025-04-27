Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Strategic European Trade Tour: Strengthening Ties with London, Oslo, and Brussels

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit London, Oslo, and Brussels to enhance trade relations. The trip focuses on finalizing a free trade agreement with the UK and a comprehensive deal with the EU. India's recent pact with EFTA promises significant investments and tariff benefits.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to embark on a crucial five-day European tour, spanning London, Oslo, and Brussels, starting April 28. The mission aims to strengthen India's trade and investment connections with the UK, Norway, and the European Union.

The London leg of the journey is particularly significant, marking a vital phase in the ongoing negotiations for a prospective free trade agreement between India and the UK. Meanwhile, Oslo holds importance following India's comprehensive free trade agreement with EFTA, a bloc consisting of four European nations, signed last year.

During the visit, further discussions on a trade agreement with the European Union will be pursued. Both India and the EU are strategizing an early harvest agreement, paving the way for a comprehensive trade pact. Notably, the 11th round of negotiations with the EU is poised to take place in mid-May, consolidating an ambitious goal to finalize a deal by year-end.

