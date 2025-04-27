Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Highlights Infrastructure Challenges in Bihar

A segment of an under-construction bridge on the Ama-Darbhanga Expressway in Bihar's Jehanabad district collapsed, injuring two laborers. Fortunately, the injuries were minor. The incident underscores difficulties in Bihar's infrastructure projects, with the expressway meant to improve state connectivity. In 2024, the region witnessed several bridge collapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar's Jehanabad district, a segment of a partially built bridge collapsed, leaving two workers with minor injuries. Officials confirmed the incident occurred on the Ama-Darbhanga Expressway, part of NH-119D.

Construction of this expressway is a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity across North and South Bihar. The injured laborers were quickly transported to a nearby government hospital and are reportedly no longer in critical condition.

This mishap is part of a worrying pattern, as Bihar saw numerous bridge collapses, both large and small, during 2024. The recurrence of such incidents calls attention to the state's infrastructure challenges, raising questions about construction practices and project oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

