Dollar Steady Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty

The dollar maintained a steady position on Monday as investors cautiously awaited developments in U.S. trade policy and a week loaded with economic data that could provide insights into the effects of President Donald Trump's trade war.

Despite recent conciliatory signals, tensions between the U.S. and China persist, with Beijing denying active trade talks. Both governments hinted at easing tariff measures, yet doubts linger over progress in discussions.

Key economic indicators, including U.S. jobs data and GDP figures, are anticipated this week. Meanwhile, global markets, including Australia and Canada, are observing currency movements and domestic policies amid this economic uncertainty.

