Left Menu

Dollar Steady Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty

The dollar remained stable as investors await U.S. trade policy updates and key economic data, which may reveal the impact of President Trump's trade war. Despite recent conciliatory gestures between the U.S. and China, concerns persist as U.S. job figures and GDP data are set to be released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:36 IST
Dollar Steady Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar maintained a steady position on Monday as investors cautiously awaited developments in U.S. trade policy and a week loaded with economic data that could provide insights into the effects of President Donald Trump's trade war.

Despite recent conciliatory signals, tensions between the U.S. and China persist, with Beijing denying active trade talks. Both governments hinted at easing tariff measures, yet doubts linger over progress in discussions.

Key economic indicators, including U.S. jobs data and GDP figures, are anticipated this week. Meanwhile, global markets, including Australia and Canada, are observing currency movements and domestic policies amid this economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025