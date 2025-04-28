Salesforce Unveils Agentforce 2dx and Ecosystem Expansion at GITEX Africa 2025

Salesforce, the global leader in AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, is set to make a bold statement at GITEX Africa 2025. With the debut of its revolutionary Agentforce 2dx platform and a vibrant partner ecosystem, Salesforce is bringing the future of autonomous AI directly to African businesses, redefining how organizations operate, compete, and connect with their customers.

Since its launch in September 2024, Agentforce has become Salesforce’s fastest-growing solution, with over 5,000 organizations globally leveraging its power. Agentforce represents the third wave of AI evolution—moving beyond basic automation to deploying intelligent agents capable of executing complete business processes with human-like reasoning and decision-making skills.

At GITEX Africa 2025, attendees will experience Agentforce 2dx, an enhanced version featuring proactive AI capabilities. Unlike traditional systems, these new autonomous agents anticipate business needs, initiate actions based on real-time data insights, and operate seamlessly across business units, revolutionizing both front-end and back-end processes.

"At Salesforce, we believe that enhancing the customer experience is an essential driver of success. With Agentforce, we are transforming how African businesses interact with their customers, utilizing intelligent agents that understand and anticipate customer needs, leading to deeper connections and trust," said Omar Oualif, Regional Vice President at Salesforce.

Introducing AgentExchange: A New Marketplace for AI Agents

Another major highlight is the launch of AgentExchange, a dynamic marketplace offering hundreds of prebuilt AI agents and industry-specific templates. This marketplace accelerates deployment timelines, allowing African enterprises to rapidly adopt AI-driven solutions tailored to their unique needs—without the heavy lift of custom development.

AgentExchange embodies Salesforce’s vision of democratizing AI, ensuring that businesses of all sizes—from startups to large enterprises—can quickly scale AI initiatives without complexity.

Data-Driven Results: Accelerated ROI for African Businesses

A Futurum Research report shows that companies using Agentforce achieve five times faster ROI compared to traditional DIY AI approaches while reducing operational costs by 20%. As African markets move swiftly toward digitization, Agentforce presents a compelling, ready-to-deploy solution for tapping into the $6 trillion global digital labor opportunity.

Powering a Thriving Ecosystem: Salesforce’s Local Partners at GITEX Africa 2025

Salesforce’s vision extends beyond technology. At GITEX, it will spotlight its collaboration with leading local partners who are actively shaping Africa’s AI revolution:

BaybridgeDigital : A premier Agentic AI specialist with over 300 projects under its belt, BaybridgeDigital connects brands, technology, and data to enable African enterprises to scale faster and innovate like never before .

NBS Consulting : With a strong Salesforce practice, NBS will showcase immersive technologies that personalize customer experiences and optimize engagement strategies.

Gear9 : Returning for its third consecutive GITEX Africa , Gear9 demonstrates Moroccan technological excellence through real-world AI, CRM, and data solutions , highlighting Salesforce's transformative impact.

ASSA Associates : Specialists in CRM for Telecom, Banking/Insurance, and Distribution, ASSA will display Salesforce Industry Solutions that empower businesses to overcome digital transformation challenges .

D&A Technologies: Championing African excellence, D&A Technologies will showcase innovative AI integrations and CRM-driven transformation projects that are reshaping industries across the continent.

Hands-On Learning and Empowering the Agentblazers

Beyond demos, Salesforce is offering interactive sessions where developers and business leaders can:

Experiment with low-code development tools .

Explore live case studies from African enterprises already thriving with Agentforce.

Enroll for a free Salesforce Developer Edition, allowing hands-on experience with autonomous AI solutions.

These initiatives align with Salesforce's broader mission to cultivate a new generation of "Agentblazers"—trailblazers who will drive businesses forward in the age of intelligent, autonomous operations.

A Catalyst for Africa’s Digital Future

Salesforce’s active role at GITEX Africa 2025 signals a deeper commitment to supporting the continent’s digital transformation journey. By enabling enterprises with cutting-edge AI capabilities and a robust ecosystem of expert partners, Salesforce is helping African businesses seize new growth opportunities, enhance customer relationships, and build future-ready organizations.

The message is clear: With Salesforce and Agentforce 2dx, the future of African enterprise is not only autonomous—it’s unstoppable.