Global Markets Tread Water Amid Tariff Tension and Trade Uncertainty

Global equity markets saw marginal improvements as confusion over U.S. trade policy persisted. While there was optimism about de-escalating trade tensions, uncertainty weighed on the global economy, affecting business and consumer confidence. The dollar struggled amid trade wariness, and corporate earnings showed mixed success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:08 IST
Global equity markets showed tentative gains on Monday, revealing a glimmer of hope that the worst of tariff impacts have passed, yet confusion surrounding U.S. trade policy remains a significant concern.

The market seesaw continued as European shares opened up, while U.S. stock futures delivered mixed signals. Asia's markets posted slight growth ahead of an earnings-heavy week marked by key U.S. jobs data releases and upcoming elections in Canada and Australia.

Despite proclamations of progress by U.S. President Donald Trump on trade with China, clarity and evidence remain elusive, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not support Trump's claims of ongoing tariff talks. The unpredictable tariff environment continues to exert long-term pressure on the global economy.

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

