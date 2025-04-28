Global Markets Tread Water Amid Tariff Tension and Trade Uncertainty
Global equity markets saw marginal improvements as confusion over U.S. trade policy persisted. While there was optimism about de-escalating trade tensions, uncertainty weighed on the global economy, affecting business and consumer confidence. The dollar struggled amid trade wariness, and corporate earnings showed mixed success.
Global equity markets showed tentative gains on Monday, revealing a glimmer of hope that the worst of tariff impacts have passed, yet confusion surrounding U.S. trade policy remains a significant concern.
The market seesaw continued as European shares opened up, while U.S. stock futures delivered mixed signals. Asia's markets posted slight growth ahead of an earnings-heavy week marked by key U.S. jobs data releases and upcoming elections in Canada and Australia.
Despite proclamations of progress by U.S. President Donald Trump on trade with China, clarity and evidence remain elusive, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not support Trump's claims of ongoing tariff talks. The unpredictable tariff environment continues to exert long-term pressure on the global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Shares Dip Amid Corporate Earnings and Trade Uncertainty
Wall Street Rallies: Focus Shifts to Corporate Earnings Amid Fed Criticism
Indian Markets Brace for Potential Volatility Amid Global Cues and Corporate Earnings
Market Jitters Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks and Corporate Earnings
European Markets Surge Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and Trade Developments