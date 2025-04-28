Global Markets Tread Water Amid Tariff Tension and Trade Uncertainty

Global equity markets showed tentative gains on Monday, revealing a glimmer of hope that the worst of tariff impacts have passed, yet confusion surrounding U.S. trade policy remains a significant concern.

The market seesaw continued as European shares opened up, while U.S. stock futures delivered mixed signals. Asia's markets posted slight growth ahead of an earnings-heavy week marked by key U.S. jobs data releases and upcoming elections in Canada and Australia.

Despite proclamations of progress by U.S. President Donald Trump on trade with China, clarity and evidence remain elusive, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not support Trump's claims of ongoing tariff talks. The unpredictable tariff environment continues to exert long-term pressure on the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)