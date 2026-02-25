U.S. Stock Futures Steady Amid AI and Tariff Concerns

U.S. stock index futures recorded a modest uptick on Wednesday, marking a steadier tone after earlier volatility. Investors are weighing potential risks affecting the AI trade and uncertainties over tariffs. This comes in conjunction with anticipatory sentiment surrounding Nvidia's upcoming earnings report later in the day.

Throughout February, the equities market has experienced significant fluctuations. Key concerns involve the substantive return on investment from the large-scale AI spending by technology firms. Concurrently, tariff uncertainties continue to fuel market anxieties, with sectors such as commercial real estate and logistics experiencing sharp downturns due to potential AI-driven disruptions.

In his State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted stock market gains, despite persisting ambiguities about future tariff impacts. As the Nasdaq saw a rise driven by optimism in AI stocks, the focus now turns to Nvidia's earnings, as investors seek confirmation of growth driven by hefty tech capital expenditures surging to $630 billion by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)