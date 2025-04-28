Euro Zone Bonds Edge Higher Amid Economic Uncertainty

Euro zone government bond prices experienced a modest increase as the week began, with investors eyeing upcoming economic data in the absence of American tariff news. The market remains on tenterhooks, awaiting economic signals to dictate future moves.

Germany's 10-year bond yield saw a slight rise to 2.5%, though it hovered near the lower end of its current range. This follows previous fluctuations tied to domestic fiscal policy shifts and a response to U.S. tariff developments. Observers are now keenly awaiting new economic data from both the U.S. and Europe this week.

Economic projections are uncertain as the U.S. anticipates PCE inflation figures and GDP numbers, with a watchful eye on nonfarm payroll data for April. The Federal Reserve is expected to hold its stance next week, with potential interest rate adjustments forecasted in the near term. Meanwhile, indications in Europe might push the ECB towards further rate cuts.

