TVS Motor Company Achieves Record-Breaking Profits with Surged Sales

TVS Motor Company reported a strong financial performance with a 69% increase in consolidated net profit for Q4 2025, driven by heightened sales. The company registered robust growth across total income and electric vehicle sales. This marks their highest-ever sales, EBITDA margin, and profit achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:15 IST
TVS Motor Company announced a record-setting financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2025, posting a 69% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 698 crore, largely credited to an increase in sales.

Compared to the same period in 2023-24, the company's net profit was Rs 412 crore. Total income experienced a boost, reaching Rs 11,474 crore, surpassing the previous year's Rs 9,899 crore.

The firm's sales of two and three-wheelers, including exports, grew by 14% to 12.16 lakh units in Q4 2025, with electric vehicle sales surging by 54%. FY25 saw a net profit rise to Rs 2,380 crore, compared to Rs 1,779 crore in FY24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

