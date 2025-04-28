TVS Motor Company Achieves Record-Breaking Profits with Surged Sales
TVS Motor Company reported a strong financial performance with a 69% increase in consolidated net profit for Q4 2025, driven by heightened sales. The company registered robust growth across total income and electric vehicle sales. This marks their highest-ever sales, EBITDA margin, and profit achievements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
TVS Motor Company announced a record-setting financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2025, posting a 69% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 698 crore, largely credited to an increase in sales.
Compared to the same period in 2023-24, the company's net profit was Rs 412 crore. Total income experienced a boost, reaching Rs 11,474 crore, surpassing the previous year's Rs 9,899 crore.
The firm's sales of two and three-wheelers, including exports, grew by 14% to 12.16 lakh units in Q4 2025, with electric vehicle sales surging by 54%. FY25 saw a net profit rise to Rs 2,380 crore, compared to Rs 1,779 crore in FY24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement