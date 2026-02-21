Slovakia-Ukraine Oil Supply Tension
Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has threatened to halt emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil supplies do not resume by Monday. This highlights the ongoing energy supply tensions between Slovakia and Ukraine, potentially affecting bilateral relations.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has issued a warning to Ukraine regarding the continuation of oil supplies. On Saturday, Fico announced that if Ukraine does not resume its oil deliveries by Monday, he will instruct Slovak companies to stop providing emergency electricity to Ukraine.
The statement comes amid heightened energy supply tensions between the two countries. Slovakia relies on a steady inflow of oil from Ukraine, and any disruption could impact the nation's energy stability.
This development could potentially strain Slovakia-Ukraine relations if a resolution is not reached swiftly. Both countries' energy sectors are at the forefront of this diplomatic issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
