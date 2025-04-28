Left Menu

Border Tensions Impact India's Dry Fruit Imports

India's import of dry fruits from Afghanistan is facing challenges due to border tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. The closure of trade routes through Pakistan could raise prices domestically. India may seek alternative routes through UAE, Iran, and Iraq for these imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:25 IST
Border Tensions Impact India's Dry Fruit Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's dry fruit imports from Afghanistan are under threat following the heightened tensions with Pakistan. The implications of the Pahalgam terror attack have led to a closure of essential land routes, potentially affecting the supply and pricing of key commodities like almonds and raisins.

In response to the attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, India decided to shut down the Attari land-transit post. This move prompted Pakistan to suspend all trade with India, affecting the cross-border movement of goods, particularly impacting India's exports and imports to Afghanistan.

With imports of Afghan dry fruits amounting to USD 358 million previously, industry experts foresee a price surge of up to 20% in the marketplace. Alternative trade routes via the UAE, Iran, and Iraq are being considered to mitigate the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025