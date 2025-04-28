Border Tensions Impact India's Dry Fruit Imports

India's dry fruit imports from Afghanistan are under threat following the heightened tensions with Pakistan. The implications of the Pahalgam terror attack have led to a closure of essential land routes, potentially affecting the supply and pricing of key commodities like almonds and raisins.

In response to the attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, India decided to shut down the Attari land-transit post. This move prompted Pakistan to suspend all trade with India, affecting the cross-border movement of goods, particularly impacting India's exports and imports to Afghanistan.

With imports of Afghan dry fruits amounting to USD 358 million previously, industry experts foresee a price surge of up to 20% in the marketplace. Alternative trade routes via the UAE, Iran, and Iraq are being considered to mitigate the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)