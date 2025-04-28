Left Menu

Delhi's Summer Relief: Smart Water Dispensers to Refresh Bus Commuters

Delhi's transport department is deploying 'smart water dispensers' across bus shelters and terminals, offering 800 litres of clean drinking water daily. These AI-equipped machines will monitor usage and disseminate heat-related alerts. The initiative, costing over Rs 2.80 crore, aims to enhance commuter welfare during peak summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:41 IST
Delhi's Summer Relief: Smart Water Dispensers to Refresh Bus Commuters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi gears up for the scorching summer, the government is taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of its commuters. The transport department plans to introduce 'smart water dispensers' at 25 bus queue shelters and 16 bus terminals, equipped with AI cameras to monitor footfall and provide heat wave alerts.

Under the initiative announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, each dispenser will have the capacity to deliver 100 litres per hour of RO-filtered water, and an overall dispensing capacity of 800 litres per day, making it a lifeline for passengers. The move is part of an 'annual heat action plan' to combat extreme temperatures.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized the importance of this scheme, highlighting it as a step towards a responsive and humane public transport system. With tenders issued and work to be completed in 30 days, this Rs 2.80 crore project is poised to offer much-needed relief to the daily commuters of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025