Delhi's Summer Relief: Smart Water Dispensers to Refresh Bus Commuters

As Delhi gears up for the scorching summer, the government is taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of its commuters. The transport department plans to introduce 'smart water dispensers' at 25 bus queue shelters and 16 bus terminals, equipped with AI cameras to monitor footfall and provide heat wave alerts.

Under the initiative announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, each dispenser will have the capacity to deliver 100 litres per hour of RO-filtered water, and an overall dispensing capacity of 800 litres per day, making it a lifeline for passengers. The move is part of an 'annual heat action plan' to combat extreme temperatures.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized the importance of this scheme, highlighting it as a step towards a responsive and humane public transport system. With tenders issued and work to be completed in 30 days, this Rs 2.80 crore project is poised to offer much-needed relief to the daily commuters of Delhi.

