TVS Motor Revs Up Record Revenues in FY 2024-25
TVS Motor Company achieved record-breaking revenues of Rs. 36,251 crores in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The company's strong performance was fueled by improved operating EBITDA and higher sales across motorcycle, scooter, and electric vehicle segments. TVS continues its successful trajectory in the automotive industry.
- Country:
- India
TVS Motor Company has announced a historic milestone with its revenues reaching Rs. 36,251 crores for the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a 14% rise compared to the previous year's Rs. 31,776 crores. This marks the company's highest-ever revenue, attributed to an enhanced operating EBITDA, which improved by 120 basis points to 12.3%.
For the year ending March 2025, TVS reported a 31% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT), amounting to Rs. 3,629 crores, up from Rs. 2,781 crores in the prior year. The company also noted a healthy rise in Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching Rs. 2,711 crores compared to Rs. 2,083 crores for the fiscal year ending March 2024.
Quarterly results for March 2025 showcased a strong revenue surge of 17% to Rs. 9,550 crores, with the operating EBITDA in Q4 hitting a record Rs. 1,333 crores. TVS's sales figures were robust across two-wheeler and three-wheeler categories, with electric vehicle sales seeing a notable 54% increase. The impressive growth underscores TVS Motor's continued success and adaptability in the competitive automotive market.
(With inputs from agencies.)