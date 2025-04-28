Left Menu

TVS Motor Revs Up Record Revenues in FY 2024-25

TVS Motor Company achieved record-breaking revenues of Rs. 36,251 crores in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The company's strong performance was fueled by improved operating EBITDA and higher sales across motorcycle, scooter, and electric vehicle segments. TVS continues its successful trajectory in the automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:08 IST
TVS Motor Revs Up Record Revenues in FY 2024-25
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company has announced a historic milestone with its revenues reaching Rs. 36,251 crores for the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a 14% rise compared to the previous year's Rs. 31,776 crores. This marks the company's highest-ever revenue, attributed to an enhanced operating EBITDA, which improved by 120 basis points to 12.3%.

For the year ending March 2025, TVS reported a 31% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT), amounting to Rs. 3,629 crores, up from Rs. 2,781 crores in the prior year. The company also noted a healthy rise in Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching Rs. 2,711 crores compared to Rs. 2,083 crores for the fiscal year ending March 2024.

Quarterly results for March 2025 showcased a strong revenue surge of 17% to Rs. 9,550 crores, with the operating EBITDA in Q4 hitting a record Rs. 1,333 crores. TVS's sales figures were robust across two-wheeler and three-wheeler categories, with electric vehicle sales seeing a notable 54% increase. The impressive growth underscores TVS Motor's continued success and adaptability in the competitive automotive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025