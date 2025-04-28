TVS Motor Revs Up Record Revenues in FY 2024-25

TVS Motor Company has announced a historic milestone with its revenues reaching Rs. 36,251 crores for the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a 14% rise compared to the previous year's Rs. 31,776 crores. This marks the company's highest-ever revenue, attributed to an enhanced operating EBITDA, which improved by 120 basis points to 12.3%.

For the year ending March 2025, TVS reported a 31% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT), amounting to Rs. 3,629 crores, up from Rs. 2,781 crores in the prior year. The company also noted a healthy rise in Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching Rs. 2,711 crores compared to Rs. 2,083 crores for the fiscal year ending March 2024.

Quarterly results for March 2025 showcased a strong revenue surge of 17% to Rs. 9,550 crores, with the operating EBITDA in Q4 hitting a record Rs. 1,333 crores. TVS's sales figures were robust across two-wheeler and three-wheeler categories, with electric vehicle sales seeing a notable 54% increase. The impressive growth underscores TVS Motor's continued success and adaptability in the competitive automotive market.

