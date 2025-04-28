Transparency Call: Bengaluru MP Demands Immediate Release of Metro Fare Report

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has requested immediate public release of the Fare Fixation Committee's findings by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The urgency for transparency arose after a report recommended fare hikes up to 71%, making Namma Metro the priciest in India.

During a meeting with BMRCL officials concerning Phase 3 Metro alignments, Surya highlighted that the Fare Fixation Committee, led by a former High Court Judge, submitted its recommendations for fare revisions on December 16, 2024. Despite the public's interest, the report remains unavailable to citizens.

Surya noted that metro systems in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have successfully provided such reports publicly, fostering accountability. The MP emphasized that making the report public will enhance trust and ensure transparency.

