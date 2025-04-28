Left Menu

Transparency Call: Bengaluru MP Demands Immediate Release of Metro Fare Report

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has urged the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to publicly release the Fare Fixation Committee's report. The committee proposed a significant fare hike, raising public concerns about transparency. Similar reports are accessible in other cities, enhancing trust in fare processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has requested immediate public release of the Fare Fixation Committee's findings by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The urgency for transparency arose after a report recommended fare hikes up to 71%, making Namma Metro the priciest in India.

During a meeting with BMRCL officials concerning Phase 3 Metro alignments, Surya highlighted that the Fare Fixation Committee, led by a former High Court Judge, submitted its recommendations for fare revisions on December 16, 2024. Despite the public's interest, the report remains unavailable to citizens.

Surya noted that metro systems in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have successfully provided such reports publicly, fostering accountability. The MP emphasized that making the report public will enhance trust and ensure transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

