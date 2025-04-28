Transparency Call: Bengaluru MP Demands Immediate Release of Metro Fare Report
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has urged the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to publicly release the Fare Fixation Committee's report. The committee proposed a significant fare hike, raising public concerns about transparency. Similar reports are accessible in other cities, enhancing trust in fare processes.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has requested immediate public release of the Fare Fixation Committee's findings by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The urgency for transparency arose after a report recommended fare hikes up to 71%, making Namma Metro the priciest in India.
During a meeting with BMRCL officials concerning Phase 3 Metro alignments, Surya highlighted that the Fare Fixation Committee, led by a former High Court Judge, submitted its recommendations for fare revisions on December 16, 2024. Despite the public's interest, the report remains unavailable to citizens.
Surya noted that metro systems in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have successfully provided such reports publicly, fostering accountability. The MP emphasized that making the report public will enhance trust and ensure transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Metro
- Fare
- Report
- Release
- BMRCL
- Tejasvi Surya
- Transparency
- Public
- Trust
ALSO READ
Mass Protests in Karachi and Balochistan Demand Release of BYC Leaders
Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhootnii' Delayed for VFX Excellence and New Release Date Announced
MoSPI Accelerates Industrial Data Release for Faster Economic Insights
Pongolapoort Dam Near Overflow: DWS to Release Water Amid Flood Safety Concerns
Vijay Deverakonda Gears Up for 'Kingdom's' May Release