Rodríguez's New Era: Venezuelan Prisoner Releases and Political Shifts
Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting President, has initiated the release of prisoners detained under Nicolás Maduro in a political shift after his US ousting. Rodríguez's leadership marks a new era of political diversity and cooperation in Venezuela, amid US oversight and geopolitical tensions over the country's oil industry.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In her debut press conference, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez pledged Wednesday to release prisoners held under former leader Nicolás Maduro. Her remarks mark a political shift following Maduro's US ousting earlier this month.
Rodríguez, Maduro's former vice president, assumed interim leadership after US intervention, pointing towards a new era of cooperation. The releases aim to showcase Venezuela's embrace of political diversity and meet US demands.
Despite previous sanctions, President Trump backs Rodríguez to oversee Venezuela's oil market, pressing her compliance by indicating worse consequences than those faced by Maduro, detained on drug charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Visa Revocations Surge Under Trump Administration: Over 100,000 Recalled
Legal Showdown: Wind Power vs. Trump Administration
Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mexico's Sovereignty vs. US Intervention
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge
Jerome Powell Faces Legal Pressure from Trump Administration