In her debut press conference, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez pledged Wednesday to release prisoners held under former leader Nicolás Maduro. Her remarks mark a political shift following Maduro's US ousting earlier this month.

Rodríguez, Maduro's former vice president, assumed interim leadership after US intervention, pointing towards a new era of cooperation. The releases aim to showcase Venezuela's embrace of political diversity and meet US demands.

Despite previous sanctions, President Trump backs Rodríguez to oversee Venezuela's oil market, pressing her compliance by indicating worse consequences than those faced by Maduro, detained on drug charges.

