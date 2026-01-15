Left Menu

Rodríguez's New Era: Venezuelan Prisoner Releases and Political Shifts

Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting President, has initiated the release of prisoners detained under Nicolás Maduro in a political shift after his US ousting. Rodríguez's leadership marks a new era of political diversity and cooperation in Venezuela, amid US oversight and geopolitical tensions over the country's oil industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 15-01-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:23 IST
Rodríguez's New Era: Venezuelan Prisoner Releases and Political Shifts
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In her debut press conference, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez pledged Wednesday to release prisoners held under former leader Nicolás Maduro. Her remarks mark a political shift following Maduro's US ousting earlier this month.

Rodríguez, Maduro's former vice president, assumed interim leadership after US intervention, pointing towards a new era of cooperation. The releases aim to showcase Venezuela's embrace of political diversity and meet US demands.

Despite previous sanctions, President Trump backs Rodríguez to oversee Venezuela's oil market, pressing her compliance by indicating worse consequences than those faced by Maduro, detained on drug charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

 Chile
2
Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Elections

Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Electi...

 Global
4
Economic Growth Steady as Retail Sales Rebound Amid Tariff Concerns

Economic Growth Steady as Retail Sales Rebound Amid Tariff Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026